Credit Suisse Group Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $170.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXN. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average is $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,131,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,861,000 after purchasing an additional 569,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

