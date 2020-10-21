Credit Suisse Group Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $305.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $266.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock opened at $300.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.63. The company has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $308.06.

Shares of NextEra Energy are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,894 shares of company stock worth $17,161,541 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in NextEra Energy by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.