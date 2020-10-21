Credit Suisse Group Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $131.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $123.06 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Also, CEO John N. Roberts sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,000,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,487,838.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,163 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,718 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 64,216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,981,000 after acquiring an additional 72,584 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

