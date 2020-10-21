Credit Suisse Group Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $353.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $336.00 to $353.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.10.
CP opened at $316.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $327.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after buying an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
