Credit Suisse Group Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $353.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $336.00 to $353.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.10.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at $316.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $327.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after buying an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.