Creightons (LON:CRL) Shares Gap Down to $49.00

Shares of Creightons plc (LON:CRL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.00, but opened at $47.50. Creightons shares last traded at $49.27, with a volume of 28,369 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.63. The company has a market cap of $33.67 million and a PE ratio of 11.40.

Get Creightons alerts:

Creightons (LON:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 4.99 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Creightons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other news, insider Martin Stevens sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73), for a total transaction of £56,000 ($73,164.36).

Creightons Company Profile (LON:CRL)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and male grooming products, as well as fragrances. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third party brand owners.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.