Creightons (LON:CRL) Shares Gap Down to $49.00

Creightons plc (LON:CRL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.00, but opened at $47.50. Creightons shares last traded at $49.27, with a volume of 28,369 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40.

Creightons (LON:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 4.99 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Creightons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other news, insider Martin Stevens sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73), for a total value of £56,000 ($73,164.36).

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and male grooming products, as well as fragrances. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third party brand owners.

