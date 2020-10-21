Critical Analysis: Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) & Microwave Filter (NYSE:MFCO)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) and Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Microwave Filter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Espey Mfg. & Electronics $31.53 million 1.38 $1.16 million N/A N/A Microwave Filter $3.34 million 0.36 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Microwave Filter.

Profitability

This table compares Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Microwave Filter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Espey Mfg. & Electronics 3.69% 3.74% 3.16% Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Microwave Filter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Espey Mfg. & Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Espey Mfg. & Electronics beats Microwave Filter on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services that consist of design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

