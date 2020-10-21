Critical Review: Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) versus Ballantyne Strong (OTCMKTS:BTN)

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) and Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ricoh and Ballantyne Strong, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ricoh 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ballantyne Strong 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ricoh and Ballantyne Strong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ricoh 0.28% 0.52% 0.20% Ballantyne Strong -12.43% -27.58% -11.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ricoh and Ballantyne Strong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ricoh $18.44 billion 0.25 $363.82 million $0.50 12.62 Ballantyne Strong $62.55 million 0.37 -$10.10 million N/A N/A

Ricoh has higher revenue and earnings than Ballantyne Strong.

Volatility and Risk

Ricoh has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballantyne Strong has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of Ballantyne Strong shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Ballantyne Strong shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ricoh beats Ballantyne Strong on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs. In addition, it produces and markets thermal paper and media for food labels, clothing tags, tickets, and handy terminal paper; manufactures and sells watches; and provides magnetoencephaiograph used in brain activity measurement. Further, the company provides managed print, application/ business process, communication, intelligent workplace, and IT services; and solar power facility operations and maintenance services, as well as electricity sales services. It serves manufacturing, retail, healthcare, real estate, travel and tourism, and engineering and construction sectors. The company was formerly known as Riken Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Ricoh Company, Ltd. in 1963. Ricoh Company, Ltd. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events. It also provides digital projection equipment installations and after-sale maintenance and network support services to the entertainment industry. In addition, this segment distributes projectors, servers, audio systems, and other third-party products, including library management systems, lenses, and lamps. The company sells screen systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators; and provides technical services directly to theater owners and other entertainment-related markets, and through dealers or value added reseller networks. The Convergent segment delivers digital signage solutions and related services primarily to retail, banking, healthcare, and Digital-Out-Of-Home advertising network operators. Its Digital Signage as a Service platform provides an end-to-end solution, including hardware, software, content development and distribution, network monitoring, support, and field maintenance services. The Strong Outdoor segment provides outdoor advertising and marketing to advertising agencies and corporate accounts, primarily in New York City. It offers out-of-home advertising services on taxicabs; and sells advertising to corporate media buyers and advertising agencies for display on vinyl printed signs. Ballantyne Strong, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

