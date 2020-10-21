Critical Survey: Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) & Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women's Health has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celldex Therapeutics has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.9% of Aspira Women's Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aspira Women's Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aspira Women's Health and Celldex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women's Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.38%. Given Celldex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Celldex Therapeutics is more favorable than Aspira Women's Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspira Women's Health and Celldex Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women's Health $4.54 million 85.92 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -20.83 Celldex Therapeutics $3.57 million 175.35 -$50.88 million ($3.28) -4.88

Aspira Women's Health has higher revenue and earnings than Celldex Therapeutics. Aspira Women's Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celldex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women's Health and Celldex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women's Health -323.40% -177.99% -109.61% Celldex Therapeutics -1,035.16% -36.44% -30.00%

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics beats Aspira Women's Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. The company serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379. The company was founded by Anthony S. Marucci and Tibor Keler in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.