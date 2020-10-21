Critical Survey: Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) vs. Boingo Wireless (NYSE:WIFI)

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) and Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Boingo Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 58.1% of Globalstar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Boingo Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Globalstar and Boingo Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $131.72 million 3.90 $15.32 million ($0.16) -1.92 Boingo Wireless $263.79 million 1.57 -$10.30 million ($0.23) -40.52

Globalstar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boingo Wireless. Boingo Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globalstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Globalstar has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boingo Wireless has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Globalstar and Boingo Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Boingo Wireless 0 1 7 0 2.88

Boingo Wireless has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.23%. Given Boingo Wireless’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boingo Wireless is more favorable than Globalstar.

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and Boingo Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -59.84% -20.28% -9.43% Boingo Wireless -6.40% -17.43% -2.43%

Summary

Boingo Wireless beats Globalstar on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and its sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 775,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services. It serves largest carriers, telecommunications service providers, global consumer brands, and property owners, as well as troops stationed at military bases and Internet savvy consumers. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

