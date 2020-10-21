Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRT opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.08. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 89.06%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.