CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CFB opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

