CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:CFB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,465. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.