Crown (NYSE:CCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Crown has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.