Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Robert W. Baird

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

NYSE CCK opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 171.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 94,351.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,613 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 534.1% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,335,000 after purchasing an additional 547,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 1,070.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 424,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 388,611 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Crown by 76.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 277,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

