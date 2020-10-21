Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-$1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. Crown also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.65-5.70 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $90.22.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

