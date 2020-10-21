CuriosityStream Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. B.Riley Securit analyst Z. Silver expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. B.Riley Securit has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,785. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc provides nonfiction subscription video-on-demand streaming services. The company offers documentaries and series about science, technology, history, society, lifestyle, and nature. CuriosityStream Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

