CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) Shares Gap Up to $1,234.00

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,234.00, but opened at $1,283.00. CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) shares last traded at $1,245.00, with a volume of 29,512 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVSG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) from GBX 1,130 ($14.76) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,274 ($16.64) price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,195.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,051.60. The company has a market capitalization of $844.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.35.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

