CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of CYTR stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. CytRx has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

