DAD Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. One DAD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAD has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. DAD has a market cap of $26.18 million and $1.04 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.96 or 0.04445508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00029548 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00282644 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.