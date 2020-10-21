Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €63.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.42% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €49.72 ($58.50).

Shares of DAI opened at €48.68 ($57.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.80. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.95.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

