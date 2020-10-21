Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) to Hold

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
XNYIF stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. Xinyi Solar has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile
Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.