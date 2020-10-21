Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) to Hold

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

XNYIF stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. Xinyi Solar has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

