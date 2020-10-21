Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $229.49

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $229.49 and last traded at $228.61, with a volume of 19536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.03.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $161.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 875,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

