Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €73.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) received a €73.00 ($85.88) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of BN opened at €52.06 ($61.25) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50-day moving average is €55.74 and its 200-day moving average is €58.73.

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: Swap

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.