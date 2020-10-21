Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €73.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) received a €73.00 ($85.88) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of BN opened at €52.06 ($61.25) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50-day moving average is €55.74 and its 200-day moving average is €58.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

