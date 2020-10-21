DAOBet Hits Market Cap of $2.01 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $24,544.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,685.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.75 or 0.02023997 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00611126 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.