Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $894.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.