DBUB Group (OTCMKTS:DBUB) versus Best Buy (OTCMKTS:BBY) Critical Review

DBUB Group (OTCMKTS:DBUB) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Best Buy shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of DBUB Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Best Buy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DBUB Group and Best Buy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBUB Group $2.88 million 0.25 $2.79 million N/A N/A Best Buy $43.64 billion 0.72 $1.54 billion $6.07 19.92

Best Buy has higher revenue and earnings than DBUB Group.

Risk & Volatility

DBUB Group has a beta of 7.73, suggesting that its stock price is 673% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Best Buy has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DBUB Group and Best Buy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBUB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Best Buy 0 6 17 0 2.74

Best Buy has a consensus price target of $105.29, suggesting a potential downside of 12.91%. Given Best Buy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Best Buy is more favorable than DBUB Group.

Profitability

This table compares DBUB Group and Best Buy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBUB Group N/A N/A N/A Best Buy 3.75% 48.82% 10.27%

Summary

Best Buy beats DBUB Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBUB Group

DBUB Group Inc. does not have significant business. The company intends to franchise and operate restaurants, and catering facilities. The company was formerly known as Yosen Group, Inc. and changed its name to DBUB Group Inc. in October 2018. DBUB Group Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co., Inc. retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products. The company's stores also offer appliances, such as dishwashers, laundry appliances, ovens, refrigerators, blenders, coffee makers, and vacuums; and other products, such as beverages, snacks, and sundry items, as well as baby products, luggage, and sporting goods. In addition, it provides services comprising consultation, design, delivery, installation, memberships, protection plans, repair, set-up, and technical support services, as well as connected health services for aging consumers. The company offers its products through stores and Websites under the BestBuy, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Best Buy Health, CST, GreatCall, Lively, Magnolia, Pacific Kitchen, Home, greatcall.com, bestbuy.ca and bestbuy.com.mx brands, as well as through mobile applications and call centers. As of February 1, 2020, it had approximately 1,175 large-format and 56 small-format stores. The company was formerly known as Sound of Music, Inc. Best Buy Co., Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.

