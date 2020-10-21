DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of DEX opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Get DE ENHANCED GLB/COM alerts:

In other DE ENHANCED GLB/COM news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $180,880.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 69,129 shares of company stock worth $613,639 in the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DE ENHANCED GLB/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.