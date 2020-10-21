Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Delek Logistics Partners makes up 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth $1,789,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth $358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth $55,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 5,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.99. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 110.23%. The firm had revenue of $117.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

