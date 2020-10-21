Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €123.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €123.00 ($144.71) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.08 ($121.27).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €98.42 ($115.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion and a PE ratio of -20.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €94.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.52. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a twelve month high of €106.20 ($124.94). The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.