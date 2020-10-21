Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Down 12.7% in September

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 36,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.88% of Deswell Industries worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Deswell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

