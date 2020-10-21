Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €5.20 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €5.20 ($6.12) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.52 ($7.67).

ETR LHA opened at €8.22 ($9.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is €8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.53. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

