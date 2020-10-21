Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €5.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 38.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DBK. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.52 ($7.67).

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €8.15 ($9.59) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.51. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

