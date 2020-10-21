Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.80 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) received a €6.80 ($8.00) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

LHA has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.52 ($7.67).

ETR:LHA opened at €8.22 ($9.67) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of -1.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

