Devro (LON:DVO) Shares Gap Up to $165.00

Devro plc (LON:DVO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $165.00, but opened at $171.00. Devro shares last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 678,818 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Devro in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Devro in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29. The company has a market capitalization of $308.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Devro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.33%.

About Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

