DEXTools Hits Market Cap of $4.93 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $4.48 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00236617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00083976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00032128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.01292366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000213 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00144379 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,034,332 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

