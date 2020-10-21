Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 58.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FANG. BMO Capital Markets lowered Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.41.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

