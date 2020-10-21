Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 4,312 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.10% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,181,000 after purchasing an additional 65,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,592,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,872,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,286,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,468,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on THG shares. ValuEngine downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

