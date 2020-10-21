Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 650 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after purchasing an additional 310,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after acquiring an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,770,000 after acquiring an additional 325,862 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after acquiring an additional 693,053 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,536,000 after acquiring an additional 447,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

