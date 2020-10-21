Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 74.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 153,052 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CQP. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $45.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.