Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises about 2.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.37, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

