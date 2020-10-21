Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after buying an additional 36,521 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 83.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,297,000 after buying an additional 2,834,587 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1,029.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $165.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

