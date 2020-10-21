Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.