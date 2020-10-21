Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

