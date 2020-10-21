Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 59.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,839 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 41.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 52,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 13.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 305,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 7.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.