Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,390 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSXP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,022,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 1,667.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 795,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 750,564 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 571,852 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 507,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 617,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 237,191 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,470.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

