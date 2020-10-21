Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total value of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $162.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.71. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $176.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.05.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

