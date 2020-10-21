Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $13.40 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 183,394 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 3.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $65.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.