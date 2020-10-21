Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $6,007,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 50,344 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 113.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 773.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC stock opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. 140166 upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.