Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,295,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,086 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 44,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BofA Securities upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

